Posted: Feb 03, 2022 2:15 PMUpdated: Feb 03, 2022 3:01 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County submits its first American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) quarterly compliance report.

Jerry Kelly with Washington County Emergency Management (WCEM) presented the report this week and says the County has encumbered $1.3 million in ARPA funds out of the main account to various other accounts.

WCEM Capital Outlay is one of the accounts. Kelly says this revolves around IT improvements for most of Washington County's buildings. He says $667,000 have been encumbered so far, with $173,000 of those monies being dispersed.

Out of the grants portion of the quarterly report, Washington County has encumbered $330,900 while expensing $110,300 to Ray of Hope Advocacy Center in Bartlesville. Kelly says Ray of Hope has received their first check in this regard. He says Washington County will receive quarterly reports from the non-profit to see how it's moving along with its programs.

At the time of the report on Monday, Washington County had a current standing balance of over $3.6-million left unencumbered in the first batch of ARPA funds that was received in May 2021.

Kelly says he noted in the report that Washington County has not decided as of yet to take the standard allowance. He says that should give them until April 2022 to decide whether or not they want to take the standard allowance or not. The Washington County Budget Board may discuss and possibly make a determination in this matter in their next regularly scheduled meeting.

The Washington County Commissioners unanimously approved the ARPA quarterly compliance report on Monday.