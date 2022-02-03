Posted: Feb 03, 2022 2:35 PMUpdated: Feb 03, 2022 2:35 PM

Max Gross

The Cherokee Nation is continuing to receive money from drug manufacturers as part of settlements for those who distributed opioids. The Cherokee’s had previously announced that they would receive $75 million from national drug distributers. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. says more financial aid is on the way.

Hoskin said in September that funds will go towards treatment facilities to help people affected by opioids to recover. Hoskin went to say that there is still a need for assistance within the Cherokee Nation and funds will go directly towards getting help for tribal citizens.

The Cherokee Nation is the largest federally-recognized tribe in the United States and its health system sees over 1,000,000 patient visits per year.