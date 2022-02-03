Posted: Feb 03, 2022 2:41 PMUpdated: Feb 03, 2022 2:41 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma State Representative Ken Luttrell of Ponca City and Mickey Dollens of Oklahoma City announced on Monday that they have filed legislation for pet protection in regards to the tethering of animals.

The Ponca City Republican says this bill would address several issues regarding the treatment of pets, which would include forbidding individuals from chaining dogs under certain circumstances and bringing animals inside when cold weather hits.

“Chained dogs are statistically more dangerous than even free-running packs of dogs because their unfortunate circumstances render them under-socialized, territorial and prone to aggression. We want to prevent putting dogs at risk from extreme weather conditions and an inability to access food, water or basic shelter.”

There are currently different laws from county-to-county and the two legislators say they hope to make it a statewide law, which would make it easier for pet owners to understand.