Posted: Feb 03, 2022 2:59 PMUpdated: Feb 03, 2022 3:46 PM

Max Gross

Two defendants in Nowata County have waived their right to a preliminary hearing on charges of cultivation of a controlled dangerous substance. Va Vue and Pao Vue of Claremore were arrested in August 2021 after over 400 marijuana plants were seized off their property on County Road 26 in Nowata County.

The two co-defendants appeared in Nowata County court late last month. Attorney Charles Parrish filed the motion during the status docket appearance.

The allegations state that the grow operation did not have a license to grow marijuana. The defendants only produced an application to secure legal status, but it had not been processed or approved. A total of five people were arrested in connection with the operation.