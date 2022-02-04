Posted: Feb 04, 2022 1:28 PMUpdated: Feb 04, 2022 1:38 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville City Council will weigh a few items from the Bartlesville Development Authority in their next meeting.

One of the items regards a Resident Recruitment Program incentive for Phoenix Rising (PHX). BDA President David Wood recently explained this in a recent meeting, stating that Pheonix Rising currently employs 15 people and expects to double that headcount by the end of this calendar year contingent on being able to secure additional space to work out of locally.

The Council will consider an approval to provide $150,000 hangar lease assistance to the company operating at the Bartlesville Municipal Airport with the purpose of Falcon jet repair, maintenance, and overhaul. If approved, PHX would expand into a second, adjacent hangar equipped for MRO operations.

The other item to be presented to the Bartlesville City Council by BDA President Wood is a Resident Recruitment Program incentive for up to 20 relocating employees related to ConocoPhillip's Permian Asset Acquisition. Wood says this is for those that choose to buy/build a home in the Bartlesville market. He says the relocating PAA-related employees would be offered:

$10,000 cash assistance for the purchase of a primary residence within the City of Bartlesville.

$20,000 cash assistance for new construction of a primary residence within the City of Bartlesville.

$10,000 cash assistance for new construction of a primary residence outside the city limits but within the Bartlesville School District.

Related Articles :

Phoenix Rising Eyes Expansion at Bartlesville Airport

Incentive Approved to Attract ConocoPhillips Employees

----

Other Agenda Items

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles will present a Life Saving Award to Officer Gary Sutton and Sergeant Daniel Mains.

A public hearing to consider a request by Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville to close a portion of the Kaw Avenue right-of-way lying adjacent to Blocks 4 and 5 of the Arlington Addition in Bartlesville will be presented by Director of Engineering Micah Siemers.

Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey will present discussion and possible action to approve an agreement between Mejorando Group and the City of Bartlesville for strategic planning services. Bailey recently discussed this item during City Matters on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 and 95.1 FM.

A request that Bartlesville Police K-9 Borg be considered surplus property in order to allow him to be adopted by Police Officer Handler Sgt. Andrew Ward due to K-9 Borg's retirement after many years of service to the Bartlesville Police Department may be approved.

----

The Bartlesville City Council will meet at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, located at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue.