Posted: Feb 04, 2022 2:22 PMUpdated: Feb 04, 2022 2:22 PM

Ty Loftis

The Chief Medical Officer with the Osage Nation Health Services has announced she will be stepping away from the job. Dr. Amanda Bighorse says she will help in the transition process, as she had this to say:

“I found an incredible group of health care workers and staff deeply committed to their patients and community. I remain grateful to those individuals and encourage Osage Nation Congress to support all health care workers as they continue to push through after two years in a pandemic.”

Dr. Bighorse and the Osage Nation Health Authority Board will work hand-in-hand to find a temporary leader as the position is being filled. They hope to have that complete by April.