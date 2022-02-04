Posted: Feb 04, 2022 2:29 PMUpdated: Feb 04, 2022 2:29 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council will look to fill the vacant Ward Three seat in their upcoming meeting.

A motion to have Ashley Clark fill the role for the remaining term may be approved. Clark served in this position in the past but decided not to file for re-election in 2020. Cordell Rumsey was elected to serve in this capacity and took over that July.

Rumsey was not present for the Dewey City Council's last meeting. According to Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease, Rumsey has moved out of Ward Three to a rural area.

If Clark is approved to re-join the Council as the Ward Three Councilmember, an oath of office will follow.

Later in the meeting, the Dewey City Council may amend Chapter 9 Licensing and Business Regulations Section 9-603 General Requirements. If approved, the Council will look to approve an emergency clause, which would make the amendment take effect immediately.

Discussion and a possible vote on lease purchasing vehicles for the Dewey Police Department will take place from there.

An executive session may take place later in the meeting as the Council will look to confer on matters pertaining to economic development.

The Dewey City Council will meet on Monday, Feb. 7, at 7:00 p.m. in City Hall, 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue.

The Dewey Public Works Authority will convene after the Council meeting.