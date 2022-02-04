Posted: Feb 04, 2022 3:14 PMUpdated: Feb 04, 2022 3:14 PM

Max Gross

After a midweek postponement both Oklahoma Wesleyan basketball teams are slated to be back in action on Saturday. The Eagles and Lady Eagles will make a road trip to McPherson College for a doubleheader.

The Lady Eagles have found a groove lately having won three of their last four games, with the only loss being a double overtime debacle at Bethany. Improved offensive efficiency has been the driving force behind Wesleyan’s success. The Lady Eagles defeated McPherson 73-70 at home just before winter break.

The men’s team remains ranked No. 4 in the NAIA and should be locked in to a national tournament spot regardless of how the next five games go. OKWU is going for its second ever Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference title since joining the league. The Eagles have a two game lead over Southwestern currently. OKWU head coach Donnie Bostwick says adaptability has led this team to success.

The Eagles earned a blowout victory over McPherson in December. OKWU is 9-0 against the Bulldogs under Bostwick. Radio coverage starts at 2:45 p.m. on Sportstalk 1500 AM—99.1 FM KPGM.