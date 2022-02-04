Posted: Feb 04, 2022 3:29 PMUpdated: Feb 04, 2022 3:29 PM

Ty Loftis

The U.S. Labor Department presented its January jobs report on Friday afternoon and showed that the economy gained more than 467,000 non-farming jobs, this despite a steep rise in COVID-19 cases. The nation's unemployment rate did rise slightly, going up to four percent.

This news comes in the wake of the U.S. national debt topping $30 billion for the first time in history this week. State Representative Kevin Hern had the following to say regarding the increase in debt:

“We can't keep spending the way we are spending right now and have any solvency for our future generations.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics also included an upward revision of the November and December job numbers.