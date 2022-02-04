Posted: Feb 04, 2022 3:47 PMUpdated: Feb 04, 2022 3:48 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Fire Department responds to a house fire near Bartlesville High School (BHS).

According to reports, the fire occurred on Denver Road in the City of Bartlesville late Friday afternoon. This is just to the north of BHS. Smoke could be seen billowing out of the home. A cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

We will have more information when it becomes available.