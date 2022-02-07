Posted: Feb 07, 2022 1:30 PMUpdated: Feb 07, 2022 1:30 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners received some good news on Monday when Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts released the latest COVID-19 report. Those numbers show that cases are beginning to fall. Roberts, along with a spokesperson from the Osage County Health Department, say the two entities should be able to work in tandem now.

District One Commissioner Randall Jones said he had recently received the four at-home tests in the mail that you can apply for. He warned that those do have an expiration date on the label, so if you have to take a test make sure it hasn't expired.