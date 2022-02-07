Posted: Feb 07, 2022 2:14 PMUpdated: Feb 07, 2022 2:14 PM

Ty Loftis

Assistant District Attorney Ashley Kane recently alerted the Board of Osage County Commissioners that she received a memo from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation stating that putting campaign signs in state and county right of ways are against the law. ODOT is asking candidates and volunteers help pick these signs up. Kane goes into further detail.

District One Commissioner Randall Jones reached out to the State, who said they don't have the manpower to pick up the signs themselves. As county crews pick the signs up, they plan to reach out to each candidate, explain why they had to be picked up and inform them where the signs can be placed.