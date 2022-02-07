Posted: Feb 07, 2022 8:27 PMUpdated: Feb 07, 2022 8:45 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council appoints a familiar face to serve in a familiar role.

Ashley Clark was appointed by the Dewey City Council to fill the remaining term for the vacant Ward 3 position during their meeting on Monday night. Clark had served on the Council in the past but decided not to file for re-election 2020.

Pictured right: Cana Mize leads Ashley Clark along in taking the oath of office for the vacant Ward 3 position on the Dewey City Council on Monday night.

Cordell Rumsey was elected to serve in this capacity and took over in July 2020. According to Mayor Tom Hays, Rumsey recently moved out of Dewey's City limits and has moved into rural Washington County, making him ineligible to have the role.

Clark took the oath of office shortly after the Council appointed her back to her old post. City Attorney Cana Mize led the oath.