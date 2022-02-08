Posted: Feb 08, 2022 2:16 AMUpdated: Feb 08, 2022 4:23 AM

The Bartlesville City Council on Monday unanimously approved three items from the Bartlesville Development Authority.

First, Bartlesville City Council BDA President Wood presented a Resident Recruitment Program incentive for up to 20 relocating employees related to ConocoPhillip's Permian Asset Acquisition. Wood says this is for those that choose to buy/build a home in the Bartlesville market. He says the relocating PAA-related employees would be offered:

$10,000 cash assistance for the purchase of a primary residence within the City of Bartlesville.

$20,000 cash assistance for new construction of a primary residence within the City of Bartlesville.

$10,000 cash assistance for new construction of a primary residence outside the city limits but within the Bartlesville School District.

This measure passed without dissent and with councilor Paul Stuart recusing himself from the item due to a conflict with his employment status.

The second item was for a Resident Recruitment Program incentive for Phoenix Rising (PHX). BDA President David Wood stated to the council that Pheonix Rising currently employs 15 people and expects to double that headcount by the end of this calendar year contingent on being able to secure additional space to work out of locally.

This measure passed without dissent by the entire council.

And lastly, the council fully approved to provide $150,000 hangar lease assistance in payments stretching 50 months to the company operating at the Bartlesville Municipal Airport with the purpose of Falcon jet repair, maintenance, and overhaul. This allows the company to expand into a second, adjacent hangar equipped for MRO operations.