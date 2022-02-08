Posted: Feb 08, 2022 2:25 AMUpdated: Feb 08, 2022 2:28 AM

Tom Davis

A Bartlesville Police K9 gets to "retire" and remain as a family member at the home of his handler.

The Bartlesville City Council on Monday approved a request that Bartlesville Police K-9, Borg, be considered surplus property in order to allow him to be adopted by Police Officer Handler Sgt. Andrew Ward after many years of service to the Bartlesville Police Department.