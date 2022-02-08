News
Bartlesville
Posted: Feb 08, 2022 2:25 AMUpdated: Feb 08, 2022 2:28 AM
BPD K9 Borg Retires
Tom Davis
A Bartlesville Police K9 gets to "retire" and remain as a family member at the home of his handler.
The Bartlesville City Council on Monday approved a request that Bartlesville Police K-9, Borg, be considered surplus property in order to allow him to be adopted by Police Officer Handler Sgt. Andrew Ward after many years of service to the Bartlesville Police Department.
The unanimous vote in favor of this measure came with one request from councilor Jim Curd that the measure should say "retire" instead of "surplus" when it came to K9 Borg.
