Posted: Feb 08, 2022 2:39 AMUpdated: Feb 08, 2022 6:00 AM

Tom Davis

Two brave Bartlesville police officers were given Life Saving Awards at Monday night's Bartlesville city council meeting at city hall.

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles presented a Life Saving Award to Officer Gary Sutton and to Sergeant Daniel Mains for their efforts to save a woman's life during a drug overdose.

The officers were dispatched to an area of tow where a woman was reportedly seen down and unconcious. The officers noticed she was turning blue. Thanks, to their training and experience, the officers were able to revive the woman with applications of Narcan and a procedure known as a sternum rub.