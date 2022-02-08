Posted: Feb 08, 2022 10:52 AMUpdated: Feb 08, 2022 12:17 PM

Garrett Giles

The Caney Police Department (CPD) arrests two brothers that were a physical fight.

According to the CPD, officers responded to a report of a fight in progress in the 200 Block of East 5th Avenue in Caney, Kansas. Upon arrival, police discovered that two brothers, 37-year-old Donald Martin and 42-year-old Robert Martin (both pictured below), had been in a physical altercation.

Donald had left the home but was later located and arrested without incident on an outstanding City of Caney warrant for failure to appear. Robert was arrested without incident for domestic battery. Both men posted bond and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.