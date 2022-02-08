Posted: Feb 08, 2022 1:40 PMUpdated: Feb 08, 2022 1:43 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education (DPS) amends a policy to increase pay for substitute teachers.

Superintendent Vince Vincent says schools throughout the area have taken it upon themselves to raise substitute pay in light of COVID-19 and the lack of substitutes willing to work. Vincent says he couldn't even begin to remember how long the rate has been $50 for non-certified substitute teachers and $70 for certified substitutes. He says DPS is in a position where they need to increase their substitute pay, too.

The policy change that was approved on Monday night increased the pay for non-certified substitute teachers to $70 and increased the pay for certified substitute teachers to $90. Vincent believes this move will make an impact in both retaining and recruiting subs.

Vincent says the change puts them right at the level with other schools in the area. He says substitute teachers are typically required to work six to seven hours depending on their work assignment.