Posted: Feb 08, 2022 2:17 PMUpdated: Feb 08, 2022 2:17 PM

Garrett Giles

The Price Tower looks to celebrate love during the Valentine's Day weekend.

"TOUCH" by Alyssa Fields will open in the gallery on Friday, Feb. 11. A meet and greet is scheduled on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. with the Tulsa based artist, which will allow guests to discuss and view these romantic and thought-provoking works. The display will be on view through March 13.

Fields is an oil painter originally from Tulsa. She earned her master's degree from Laguna College of Art and Design where she developed a body of work that explores what it means to embrace vulnerability and intimacy after trauma. Her paintings feature female figures and symbolic objects associated with discovering what it means to take control of one's own sexuality. She currently resides in Tulsa and teaches at Rogers State University.

"Ann-Janette & the Evolution" will be performing live music from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, Feb. 12 in the first floor restaurant. You can enjoy a special Valentine's dinner by Chef Nook with someone special. This romantic dinner will be available each day from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

To book your reservation, call 918.336.1000.

The Price Tower Arts Center is located at 510 S. Dewey Avenue in Bartlesville.