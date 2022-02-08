Posted: Feb 08, 2022 2:44 PMUpdated: Feb 08, 2022 2:54 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Fire Department responds to a vehicle fire at Walmart.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Jerry Berry, the call came in at midday on Tuesday. Berry says Station 3 and 4 were in route shortly after the call came in and they were on scene at 12:06 p.m.

Berry says there was a single car with heavy fire in the engine compartments spreading to the interior of the vehicle. He says they had a hard time getting the hood to release so firefighters used the spreader on the "Jaws of Life" to pop the hood and extinguish the flame.

It took approximately 30 minutes for B-Shift to clear the scene. Captain John Kelly reports that there was a bad oil leak in the vehicle. He believes there was oil build up in the exhaust manifold, which caused the fire.

The owner of the vehicle was in Walmart when the fire occurred. There were no injuries.

Photo courtesy: Bartlesville Fire Department