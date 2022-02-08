Posted: Feb 08, 2022 2:51 PMUpdated: Feb 08, 2022 2:51 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arrested after suspicious driving tipped off police. Joanna Kelly appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday where she was charged with multiple felonies including trafficking a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm while committing a felony and a misdemeanor count of driving without a license.

According to an affidavit, a Bartlesville Police officer began to follow Kelly’s vehicle after she tried to shield her face as the officer passed. She then immediately changed lanes and pulled into a service station. Kelly was pulled over near the 500 block of Washington Boulevard.

The defendant appeared nervous and would not make eye contact with the officer. It was discovered that Kelly did not have a driver’s license. A police K-9 alerted the vehicle for the presence of drugs. Inside of a lockbox in the vehicle officers found 31 grams of methamphetamine, seven grams of marijuana, a pipe, a scale and multiple plastic baggies. Also, a handgun with a serial that had been reported stolen was located in the vehicle.

Bond for Kelly was set at $150,000. The defendant is set for the February 18 felony status docket.