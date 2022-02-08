Posted: Feb 08, 2022 3:13 PMUpdated: Feb 08, 2022 3:13 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Health Department's mobile unit will be in Barnsdall on Wednesday providing services to those who may be in need. Appointments and walk-in visits are available.

Such services include COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, blood pressure readings and other health services that may be requested. They will be located next to the post office at 520 W. Main Street from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.