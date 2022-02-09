Posted: Feb 09, 2022 1:08 PMUpdated: Feb 09, 2022 1:14 PM

Oklahoma Union School (OKU) provides more information about this summer's learning program: "Take AIM."

OKU's Brooke Callahan says Take AIM will be held Tuesday, May 24, through Thursday, June 30. Callahan says the program will provide transportation to and from the elementary school. She says breakfast and lunch will be provided for each student.

Take AIM will take place five days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Callahan says there will be three field trips (one every two weeks), academics in the morning, and programs in the afternoon. She says the programs offered are based upon the completed surveys from students, parents, and teachers, in addition to the number of students that select each program. Attendance is not required, but students must be enrolled to attend.

The goal of Take AIM is to give kids an outlet while providing academic recovery. Callahan says they want to offer kids an opportunity for new experiences and give them a place to connect emotionally, socially and mentally. She says they want to get kids to think outside the box, learn new trades, and spark new found joy.

