Posted: Feb 09, 2022 2:07 PMUpdated: Feb 09, 2022 2:07 PM

Ty Loftis

Two council seats were up for grabs in Tuesday night's election in Pawhuska.

Mayor Roger Taylor was running for another term and got nearly 60 percent of the vote over the challenger, Bill Wade. The contested seat between Amber Nash and Susan Bayro was also up for grabs and Bayro won that with just over 58 percent of the vote.

Both propositions on the ballot that the Bowring School District were proposing passed with 100 percent of the vote.