A Bartlesville man is facing three felony charges for allegations between him and a minor child. Trevor Lowe appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday after being arrested on a warrant.

According to an affidavit, parents of a 14-year-old girl became aware at that she and Lowe, age 19, had been engaging in online conversations. The content of the messages talks about plans for illicit activities to take place between Lowe and the victim. Pictures were also sent from Lowe to the victim’s phone.

In the messages Lowe mentions that he could get in trouble for the actions that were being discussed. The defendant has no previous contact with law enforcement in Washington County. His bond was set by the warrant at $150,000.