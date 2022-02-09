Posted: Feb 09, 2022 2:46 PMUpdated: Feb 09, 2022 2:46 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man facing charges from multiple different incidents was ruled competent during a hearing on Wednesday morning. Luke Chrisco had all criminal proceedings against him reinstated after being found competent by the court.

Chrisco was initially arrested during a standoff with Bartlesville Police near Rice Creek Road in April 2021. He was apprehended by officers after pointing a handgun at himself and refusing to obey police commands. He was charged with multiple felonies including assault with a dangerous weapon and reckless conduct with a firearm.

Chrisco was also charged with assault on an officer for attempting to stab a Washington County Jail staff member with a pencil in January.

The defendant has refused the service of two court-appointed attorneys and plans to represent himself in the proceedings moving forward. A new hearing date is set for March 22. Chrisco remain in jail on an aggregate bond of $210,000 between all of his legal matters.