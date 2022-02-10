Posted: Feb 10, 2022 6:45 AMUpdated: Feb 10, 2022 6:55 AM

Tom Davis

Lankford continued to express his support for border law enforcement personnel who have told him they feel “handcuffed” by the Biden Administration.

On January 28th, Lankford went to the US-Mexico border in the Rio Grande Valley sector in Texas to assess progress on finishing the wall, assess what’s being done to reinstate the “Remain in Mexico” policy ordered by federal courts & determine how to best enforce the law & put an end to this crisis.

Lankford has continued pushing back against Biden’s failing border policies that have invited over 1.8 million migrants at the southwest border alone, has worked to reinstate Trump’s Remain in Mexico Policy & exposed billions in waste from the border wall going unfinished. Biden’s admin is now completing the border wall—a huge victory for Americans.