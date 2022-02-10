Posted: Feb 10, 2022 7:21 AMUpdated: Feb 10, 2022 7:21 AM

Garrett Giles

CrimeStoppers of Bartlesville/Washington County starts something new with Wanted Wednesday.

This week's wanted individual is Savannah Argo. Argo is wanted on a Misdemeanor Warrant for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS).

Attached below is ODCRs with all the things Argo has been charged/arrested for in the past.

If you have any information in regards to Argo's whereabouts, you can send all tips to CrimeStoppers here.

CrimeStoppers will post a new request for assistance each Wednesday.

Photos and information courtesy of CrimeStoppers