Posted: Feb 10, 2022 7:31 AMUpdated: Feb 10, 2022 7:31 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) releases its January Activity Report.

Throughout the month of January, the BPD received 2,971 calls for service. 876 of those calls were for traffic stops with animal calls sitting behind that number at 200. Next at 171 calls were welfare checks. There were 146 emergency/911 calls.

89 disturbance calls were taken by the BPD last month. There were 65 suspicious activity calls and 33 accident calls as well.

Graphic courtesy of the Bartlesville Police Department