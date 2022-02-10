Posted: Feb 10, 2022 9:18 AMUpdated: Feb 10, 2022 9:25 AM

Tom Davis

Did you know that Oklahoma is fourth in the nation in human trafficking and that every 2 minutes, someone in the U.S. is assaulted?

Abuse leaves emotional scars that can affect the victim's life for years to come, and many victims of assault cannot afford the treatment and counseling they need.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Thursday was Samaritan Counseling and Growth Board President Larry Thrash and committee member Suzanne Duhon. They issued the invitation for you to learn more about S.A.F.E., which is a subsidy program through Samaritan Counseling and Growth Center that ensures abuse victims will receive counseling regardless of their financial ability to pay.

You are invited to the S.A.F.E Breakfast Fundraiser 2022 that will keep this program running. The event is from 9am to 11am on Saturday, February 19th, at Adams Boulevard Church of Christ

All proceeds from the S.A.F.E. Breakfast fundraising event go to help with the cost of counseling for victims of abuse. You can help bring hope by becoming a sponsor, decorating a table, making a donation, or reserving seats at a table. Thank you!

Be a Sponsor

The breakfast fundraiser couldn't happen without the generosity of our table sponsors. For a sponsorship of $250, $500, or $1000, you will receive appropriate sponsorship recognition on the website, social media, and press releases. Thank you for supporting S.A.F.E. and Samaritan! Details at https://www.supportsamaritan.org/about-safe-breakfast-fundraiser

Decorate a Table