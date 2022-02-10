Posted: Feb 10, 2022 10:10 AMUpdated: Feb 10, 2022 10:10 AM

Tom Davis / AP

A newly released state audit shows the Oklahoma State Department of Health spent more than $5 million on personal protective equipment the state has no record of receiving.

State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd released the investigative audit on Wednesday. It covered spending at the agency from September 2019 through February 2021.

The audit determined that $5.4 million spent by the agency for goods via wire transfer were never received. That includes N95 masks, ventilators and other supplies.