Posted: Feb 10, 2022 10:28 AMUpdated: Feb 10, 2022 10:30 AM

Garrett Giles

Business at Medusa Tavern in Bartlesville is running as usual but the newly renovated restaurant is for sale.

The owner is retiring and is ready to sell. Medusa Tavern is located at 201 SE Washington Boulevard. Price includes permits and equipment.

The restaurant received the Best of the Best Chicken Wings Award in Bartlesville in 2021.

For more information, call Chely Davis at 918.332.1747.