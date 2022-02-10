“Since 2010, Visit Bartlesville has been proud to support everything from studio productions to independent films and television projects with the community welcoming everyone from Meryl Streep and Leonardo DiCaprio to ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’,” said Maria Gus, Executive Director of Visit Bartlesville and Film Liaison for the City of Bartlesville. “While it has been a privilege to represent Oklahoma in our efforts, the greater reward has been to help Oklahoma filmmakers, talent and crew develop more opportunities to work and do what they love in Oklahoma. This film friendly designation recognizes our important journey with OF+MO, and we are eager to work together to bring even more attention to the great people and places of Oklahoma.”



Home to ConocoPhillips and Phillips Petroleum Company, Bartlesville offers a unique blend of cosmopolitan attitude mixed with neighborhood friendliness and cultural attractions that cannot be found anywhere else. Nestled in the rolling hills of Northeast Oklahoma, Bartlesville’s extensive park and trail system, impressive architecture and world-class museums are among the city’s key attractions with highlights including Frank Lloyd Wright’s only fully realized skyscraper, The Price Tower Arts Center, the Bartlesville Community Center and Woolaroc, which boasts a 3,700-acre wildlife preserve, one of America’s finest museums, nature trails and the historic Frank Phillips Lodge.



“We continually hear from filmmakers who’ve worked in the area how impressed they’ve been not only with the picturesque locations and landscapes, but how appreciative they are for the warm welcome and support they’ve received from the community of Bartlesville,” said OF+MO Director Tava Maloy Sofsky. “Likewise, we applaud the hard work of Visit Bartlesville and their city leadership, and we are proud to officially certify Bartlesville as our latest film friendly community.”



Home to the OKM Music Festival, Bartlesville has been a supporter of the state’s film, television and music industries for over a decade, and has hosted or supported production on a number projects, including “To The Wonder,” “August: Osage County,” “American Gods,” “To The Stars,” “Joey & Ella” and, most recently, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” the largest motion picture to be produced in state history.



“Bartlesville has been extremely fortunate to have hosted a number of productions over the years, and we’re pleased to have developed a great working relationship with the film industry,” said Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey. “The film industry is growing in the State of Oklahoma, and Bartlesville is excited to continue to be a part of it.”