Posted: Feb 10, 2022 10:45 AMUpdated: Feb 10, 2022 10:45 AM

Garrett Giles

Republican State Representative Sean Roberts of Hominy, and Rep. Kevin West, R-Oklahoma City, issue statements regarding Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor's response to the legality of disciplinary actions against doctors who use off-label therapeutics to treat or prevent COVID-19.

In his statement yesterday, O'Connor said that the Attorney General's office finds "no legal basis for a state medical licensure board to discipline a licensed physician for exercising sound judgment and safely prescribing an FDA-approved drug – like ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine – for the off-label purpose of treating a patient with COVID-19."

In a statement, Rep. Roberts said:

"This statement, put out by Attorney General O'Connor, in response to requests submitted by myself and Rep. West, is a significant step forward in pushing back against the medical tyranny that is occurring across not only the state but the entire country," Roberts said. "Doctors should not have to fear prescribing a safe and effective drug for off-label use because they know what is best for their patients. The FDA, CDC, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Oklahoma Medical Licensing Board, and other governmental agencies may think they know what is best, but in reality, everyone's health is different. Health is never one size fits all, and we shouldn't allow our government to go after a doctor who is, in good faith and with informed consent, prescribing medicine to treat their patients. I want to thank Attorney General O'Connor and his team for stepping up and making this statement to protect the rights of doctors to treat and care for their patients as they see fit."

Rep. West had this to say:

"I do not think the government, or governmental agencies, should be getting in the way of patients making decisions about their own healthcare in consultation with their physicians. I am glad that Attorney General O'Connor agrees that the individual rights of patients should not be infringed upon, and the final decision on healthcare treatments for COVID-19 should remain between a doctor and a patient, without fear of retribution from governmental agencies."

The Attorney General's statement concluded by saying that their office neither condones nor condemns a specific course of treatment for COVID-19. They maintained that proper healthcare decisions are to be made between a patient and his or her physician, and the government should not interfere with their relationship.