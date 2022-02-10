Posted: Feb 10, 2022 11:29 AMUpdated: Feb 10, 2022 11:29 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Public Schools will soon hold its annual teacher job fair.

The Bartlesville High School Commons Area will be the site for the teacher job fair on Saturday, March 5.

Appointments are available in 25 minute increments. The appointments will provide enough time for prospective candidates to meet Bartlesville Administrators, share their resume, exchange information and ask questions. Bartlesville Administrators will follow up with final candidates by scheduling a virtual interview.

The district will be implementing COVID-19 safety precautions and the Teacher Job Fair will have a Meet and Greet format.

Registration information can be found here.