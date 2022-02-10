Posted: Feb 10, 2022 2:40 PMUpdated: Feb 10, 2022 2:40 PM

Ty Loftis

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 Oklahoma Child Abuse Prevention Awards, which aims to recognizing individuals and organizations for showing a commitment and dedication to prevent child abuse. Interim Commissioner of Health Keith Reed had this to say:

“It is important that we recognize the efforts of those going above and beyond the call of duty to reverse the trend of increased rates of child abuse and neglect in Oklahoma.”

There are six categories and nominations are due by Wednesday, March 16th. Awards will be handed out on Thursday, April 21st at the State Capitol in Oklahoma City. For more information, call 405-426-8060.