Posted: Feb 10, 2022 2:45 PMUpdated: Feb 10, 2022 2:45 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man appeared in Washington County court after being arrested on a warrant for multiple cases. Cole Bruegeman has pending charges for disturbing the peace, false personation and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Bruegeman’s charges originated from arrests in February 2021and June 2020. The defendant gave officers a false name during his 2021 arrest to avoid the discovery of a warrant in his name. Bruegeman entered a guilty plea on the actual physical control charge from 2020. The defendant has failed to appear for multiple drug court dates.

Bruegeman has two bonds in Washington Count of $50,000 and $10,000. The defendant also has an Osage County bench warrant for failing to appear on a public intoxication charge.