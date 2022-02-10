Posted: Feb 10, 2022 5:18 PMUpdated: Feb 10, 2022 6:11 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Regional United Way (BRUW) pays tribute to local donors and businesses that helped the organization reach its 2021 financial goal.

During Celebrate United in the Lyon Gallery of the Bartlesville Community Center on Thursday evening, BRUW President and CEO Lisa Cary says they went out with a desire to raise $2.3 million last year. Cary says they were able to raise $2,359,000 thanks to donors like you. She says they put on Celebrate United as a "thank you and a celebration" to those in the room who made it possible for them to raise the funds for Bartlesville Regional United Way.

Businesses were thanked for their contributions. Cary says BRUW would not be able to serve as many people as they do without the strong business support they receive year-in and year-out.

2021's campaign got off to a tremendous start thanks to BRUW's ability to host a golf tournament after having to put the event in the back seat due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cary thanked ConocoPhillips and Phillips 66 for supporting the latest golf tournament. She said BRUW was able to raise $810,000 at Adams Golf Course through the event which took place last September.

Cary took the role she currently serves in five years ago. Cary says she has found great honor in the opportunity to work for such a great organization as BRUW. She says she has learned more from this job than any other occupation; she says she is grateful to live in such a unique community.

Kaleb and Taylor Potter served as BRUW's 2021 Campaign Chairs. John and Annie Saltsman served as Co-Chairs. Bryan and Sara Freeman served as Pace-Setter Chairs. Betsy Barnes was the Retiree Chair. Cary (pictured left) thanks the BRUW 2021 Campaign Cabinet for their hard work. She thanks the BRUW staff (Katie Zaun, Joni Hall and Lorrie Perkins) for all that they have done, too.

Bartlesville High School Orchestra provided the entertainment. Food was catered by The Eatery. Nowata Road Liquor donated some Prosecco.

Cary says they will always fight for the health, education and financial stability of those in need. She says BRUW and their 14 partner agencies can scale any challenge thanks to your support. She is grateful to live, work and play in a great place with great friends.

If you wish to learn more or give to Bartlesville Regional United Way, you can visit their website.