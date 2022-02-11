Posted: Feb 11, 2022 10:21 AMUpdated: Feb 11, 2022 10:32 AM

Garrett Giles

The Price Tower Arts Center invites you to its annual Tower Gala on Saturday, March 19.

The event will be a night full of music by Zodiac (a Tulsa-based band), dancing, a top-shelf cash bar, and an amazing menu by Wright Chef Nook. You can enjoy a silent auction with one of a kind artwork, special creations, experiences, and more.

Individual tickets cost $175 per person and are available now. For more information, click here.

The Price Tower is located at 510 Dewey Avenue in Bartlesville.