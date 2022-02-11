Posted: Feb 11, 2022 11:29 AMUpdated: Feb 11, 2022 11:31 AM

Garrett Giles

American Red Cross is set to hold a blood drive at the Bartlesville Public Library.

This blood drive will take place on Monday, Feb. 14, from noon to 6:00 p.m. at 600 S. Johnstone Avenue. Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter BartlesvilleCommunity (no space) to schedule your appointment today.

American Red Cross will send you a $10 Amazon.com gift card via email as a "thank you" for giving blood.