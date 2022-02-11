Posted: Feb 11, 2022 11:40 AMUpdated: Feb 11, 2022 11:42 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will regroup to discuss and possibly approve a list of items in their next meeting.

A business lease agreement between Insight Public Sector and Washington County may be approved by the Commissioners. A resolution for County Improvements for Road and Bridges (CIRB) Eight-Year Plan will be considered as well.

Later in the meeting, the Commissioners may approve a resolution to dispose/junk a High Performance Server, an LJ 4350 Printer, and a Cannon Check Scanner from the Washington County Treasurer’s Office. A resolution to dispose of a Gradall in Washington County District 3 to be listed as traded may be approved, too.

A report of Washington County Election Board for the month of January 2022 may be approved from there.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday, Feb 14, at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue.

To view the Board of Washington County Commissioners' agenda for yourself, click here.