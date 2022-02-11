Posted: Feb 11, 2022 1:48 PMUpdated: Feb 11, 2022 1:48 PM

Ty Loftis

It was 150 years ago that the Osage removal from Kansas to the present day Osage Nation Reservation took place. To commemorate this anniversary, the Sesquicentennial Planning Committee has announced that Saturday, October 22nd will be a day to remember that time. Osage Nation Deputy Director of Operations, James Weigant had this to say on the plans:

“We are excited to continue planning for this celebratory event. There are so many things to consider and we want to make sure all Osage's are able to provide input while plans continue moving forward.”

If you would like to give feedback on what you think the day should feature, you can do so on the Osage Nation website.