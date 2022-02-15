Posted: Feb 15, 2022 10:46 AMUpdated: Feb 15, 2022 11:04 AM

Garrett Giles

A special screening for the new Bigfoot comedy film, "Elusive," is coming to the Bartlesville Community Center (BCC).

In the opening moments of the trailer for the film, a man by the name of Wayne says Bigfoot goes by many names. Wayne says some claim to have seen the creature with their own eyes while others believe it is all a myth, but in all his years of research and study one thing is for certain: "Bigfoot is out there and deserves to be taken seriously."

The show is based on a delusional documentary filmmaker who follows a hapless Bigfoot tracker through the Oklahoma backwoods, encountering quirky locals – with their own agendas – along the way.

A matinee showing of "Elusive" will take place at the BCC on Saturday, April 16, at 3:30 p.m. with a regular showing to follow at 7:30 p.m. A Q&A will take place after the screening.

The BCC is located at 300 SE Adams Boulevard. For ticket information, drop by the BCC Box Office, visit their website, or call 918.337.2787.

You can watch the trailer below: