Posted: Feb 15, 2022 11:34 AMUpdated: Feb 15, 2022 11:34 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners acknowledge the receipt of a County Certified Mileage Report from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT).

Chairman Mitch Antle says they went over Washington County's road inventory through Google Maps last year. Antle encouraged his colleagues on Monday to go through and look at the map, even if ODOT stresses that it is an optional process. He says the more accurate the County's road inventory is the better off they will be.

Commissioner Antle says they submitted 90 action reports collectively between the three Districts in Washington County last year. Antle says they signed off on the reports. He says those changes are reflected on the map from ODOT.

Mileage in District 1 alone went from 161 miles to 168 and some change. Commissioner Antle says his District may lose a mile if the Board approves to close a section of West 1400 Road following a public hearing in their meeting next Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 9:30 a.m. More on that story here.