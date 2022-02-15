Posted: Feb 15, 2022 12:12 PMUpdated: Feb 15, 2022 12:12 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, Attorney Jeff Raley gave an update regarding the time line of how things are going in relation to the Osage County Courthouse and how things are going financially. Raley started by saying that they recently had a rating call via telephone and expects to receive a good rating, but added that they have ran into a slight problem.

Raley says the hope is to get the State Auditor up to Osage County as quickly as possible, but even with that he says they are still looking at several months before the audit would be finalized. Raley gave an estimate of late fall. District One Commissioner Randall Jones was sure to say that this was not the fault of the county.

The Board could have done the project without getting a financial rating, but Raley estimates that would cost the county an extra $500,000 and he expects to receive an A rating on bonds.