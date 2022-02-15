Posted: Feb 15, 2022 12:23 PMUpdated: Feb 15, 2022 1:38 PM

Garrett Giles

Wendy’s in Bartlesville has been demolished but the restaurant will rise from the ashes.

According to the City of Bartlesville’s Community Development Department, contractors are expected to finish around the end of July 2022. The reason for the complete tear-down given to the City by the contractor is that the Bartlesville restaurant was the oldest of the original Wendy’s, so a complete rebuild was necessary.

Wendy's went through the City's standard permitting process for this project, which includes submitting applications and plans subject to staff review – Community Development, Utilities, Engineering and Fire – and approval.