Posted: Feb 15, 2022 1:14 PMUpdated: Feb 15, 2022 1:39 PM

Ty Loftis

Juniors and seniors at Pawhuska High School were able to participate in a workshop titled, “Smart Money Program – Lunch and Learn.” Tri County Tech along with the Osage Nation Language Department joined forces to host this workshop on Wednesday.

Nineteen students participated in the workshop, which featured a presentation on the history of money and focused on showing students the proper way to budget. Financial literacy skills were also a focal point of the workshop.

The Osage Nation Education Department and Tri County Tech have a second course scheduled with Pawhuska Public Schools on Wednesday, April 27th. They hope to partner with other districts across Osage County next year.

(Photo Courtesy of Osage Nation.)