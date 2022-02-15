Posted: Feb 15, 2022 1:58 PMUpdated: Feb 15, 2022 1:58 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Bland recently gave a positive report relating to the area seeing a growth in visitors, but she also cited a recent nationwide study on AirBnBs and how Broken Bow has cracked the top 20. She said the area now has more that 2,200 AirBnBs on Beaver's Bend alone and Bland said some of the ones in Broken Bow are also interested in coming to Pawhuska.

On a separate note, Bland talks about how the events taking place over the summer will be highlighted to a wide audience.

Bland also said that the Osage Bronc days will be taking place during the final weekend in March at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.