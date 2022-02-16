Posted: Feb 16, 2022 2:04 PMUpdated: Feb 16, 2022 2:05 PM

Garrett Giles

Kane Ice Leach is this week's Wanted Wednesday suspect as posted by Crime Stoppers of Bartlesville.

Leach is wanted on a felony warrant for aggravated assault and battery.

If you have any information in regards to Leach's whereabouts, you can send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers here or call the hotline at 918.336.2583.

