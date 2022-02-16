Posted: Feb 16, 2022 2:05 PMUpdated: Feb 16, 2022 2:05 PM

Tom Davis

The Green Country Republican Women's Club luncheon is scheduled for Thursday, February 24 President Mayri Hebert has just announced that Congressman Markwayne Mullin will be their guest speaker. Congressman Mullin was first elected to serve the people of Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District in November 2012. He is currently serving his fifth term in office.

Congressman Mullin will give a congressional update on some key issues in the 2nd Congressional District of Oklahoma and touch on some of the events that took place in the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Also, due to Redistricting, as we move from OK District 1 to OK District 2, this is a great opportunity to hear about the transition process and ask questions.

Open seating of tables of 5 will be available and reservations are required by Tuesday, February 22nd at 4:00 pm to greencountryrwc@gmail.com . Please respond to this email with your RSVP, and if you would like to bring a guest, please provide their name as well.

The February 24th luncheon will be held at the Hillcrest Country Club, 1901 Price Road, Bartlesville, OK 74006. Registration opens at 11:00 a.m. and the program starts at 11:30 a.m. Registration is $20 per person and includes lunch.